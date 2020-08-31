Now Indian singer Neha Kakkar’s name appears on a Bengal college merit list

KATHMANDU: After Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, it’s singer Neha Kakkar whose name appeared at the top of the merit list of a college in West Bengal’s Malda district.
According to PTI, the authorities of Manikchak College in Malda district spotted the playback singer’s name after the first merit list was published on August 28.
“We have filed complaints at the local police station and the cyber crime cell of West Bengal Police. It is an act of mischief by some people who want to malign the higher education system and the transparent online admission process by including such names on the merit list,” PTI quoted Principal Aniruddha Chakraborty as saying.
Before this, Leone’s name featured in the third place on the list for English honours in Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas district on August 29, preceded by that of US pornstar Dani Daniels and webcam model from Lebanon, Mia Khalifa.
On August 28, Leone’s name had appeared in the 151st position on the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district.
Her name also appeared at the top of the merit list again for English Honours at Asutosh College in Kolkata on August 27, informed PTI.
