Online trolls fined for defaming S Korean singer IU

KATHMANDU: Online trolls have been fined for insulting and defaming popular South Korean singer IU.
Quoting her management company EDAM Entertainment on June 24, The Korea Times reports, “Some attackers, who heavily slandered IU and posted too many malicious comments about her, were indicted over insult and defamation. Considering the gravity of the crime, the court slapped them with fines higher than what the prosecutor had sought.”
However, the exact amount was not revealed and that the investigation of the remaining attackers is under way.
The company asserted that “through constant monitoring, we will continue to take strong action (against the attackers), without seeking any amicable settlement”.
It also asked IU’s followers to tell the company if they saw someone leaving malicious comments.
IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, debuted in 2008 with the mini-album Lost and Found. Dubbed one of Korea’s most successful female solo artistes, the singer dropped a string of hits including Good Day (2010) and Palette (2017).
She also has been forging an acting career, starring in dramas such as Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Hotel del Luna, among many others.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 24 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to put the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (Third Amendment) Bill on hold after the bill’s provision to allow the constitutional watchdog to investigate the private sector drew flak. NCP Spokespers Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that began from today has concluded after determining the agenda of the meeting and statements of the party's two chairpersons. The next meeting of the standing committee will take place on Friday. Party chairs du Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. During the conversation, the two leaders shared their experiences in the fight against COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: At least seven persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in swindling high profile civil servants, civilians out of four million rupees by misusing social media -- Viber, Imo, WhatsApp -- in the pretext of lottery. Issuing a press release, the Metropolitan Crime Division Read More...
Liverpool were back at their lethal best to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, moving within two points of securing the Premier League title. The victory, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane, ensured Juergen Klopp's side could be crowne Read More...
MANCHESTER: Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's first Premier League hat-trick for seven years to inspire a 3-0 home win over Sheffield United on Wednesday and maintain their hopes of a top-four finish. The French forward's maiden career treble was also the first by a United Read More...
Kathmandu, June 24 Police have yet again used force and arrested over a dozen persons, including lawmakers and members of the Dalit community after they were sent back from the parking lot of the prime minister’s official residence at Baluwatar. A group of six lawmakers and member of civil s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 24 The long-awaited Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today began on an acrimonious note, with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had been avoiding the meeting for two months, taking potshots at the party’s rival factions. Oli, who co-chairs Read More...