Online trolls fined for defaming S Korean singer IU

KATHMANDU: Online trolls have been fined for insulting and defaming popular South Korean singer IU.

Quoting her management company EDAM Entertainment on June 24, The Korea Times reports, “Some attackers, who heavily slandered IU and posted too many malicious comments about her, were indicted over insult and defamation. Considering the gravity of the crime, the court slapped them with fines higher than what the prosecutor had sought.”

However, the exact amount was not revealed and that the investigation of the remaining attackers is under way.

The company asserted that “through constant monitoring, we will continue to take strong action (against the attackers), without seeking any amicable settlement”.

It also asked IU’s followers to tell the company if they saw someone leaving malicious comments.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, debuted in 2008 with the mini-album Lost and Found. Dubbed one of Korea’s most successful female solo artistes, the singer dropped a string of hits including Good Day (2010) and Palette (2017).

She also has been forging an acting career, starring in dramas such as Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Hotel del Luna, among many others.

