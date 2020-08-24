Opera great Placido Domingo seeks to clear name, denies abusing power as manager

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Opera legend Plácido Domingo, who has sought to clear his name on sexual assault allegations has denied ever abusing his power during his management tenure at two US opera houses.

In an interview with The Associated Press Domingo deflected direct questions about whether he ever sexually harassed women, accusations that have crippled his career in the United States, as well as his native Spain.

‘’I never promised a part to a singer, or never take a part from a singer. I have spent my whole life helping, and you know, encouraging and driving people,” The Associated Press quoted him as saying. He added that responsibilities within opera companies are divided, meaning he never had sole sway over casting decisions. “People that deserved to sing were singing,” he said.

Multiple performers revealed that Domingo harassed them and abused his power while he held management positions at Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera. Numerous women said Domingo had dangled career opportunities as he pursued sexual relationships with them and then withdrew the offers or stopped hiring them when they rejected his advances.

Investigations by LA Opera and the American Guild of Musical Artists found the sexual harassment allegations to be credible. LA Opera did not find he had abused his power, but AGMA found a clear pattern of such abuse, AP added.

When asked if he had misused his power has a manager, Domino replied, “Never, never, never.”

He rather put the focus on the abuse of power allegations during a wide-ranging interview in the library of his Naples hotel. It has emerged as his main line of defense against the accusations that tarnished a year in which he celebrated his 50-year anniversaries at both Milan’s La Scala theatre and Arena di Verona, stated AP.

In his response to the accusations in AP’s initial story, he had said he recognised “the rules and standards by which we are — and should be — measured” had changed over the decades. And earlier this year, he issued a statement after the union findings were leaked to the AP, saying of the women who accused him that he was “truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions”.

But after Spain, his native country, canceled his engagements, he walked back the apology, insisting in a new statement that “I have never behaved aggressively toward anyone.”

Asked what he meant in his first statement about the rules changing, Domingo responded, ’’The problem is that so much time has passed. I must, what we are trying to do, is clear my name, above all for my family.”

He was further quoted as saying by AP that he hopes he can smooth out what he sees as a misunderstanding with Spanish officials’ responding to press reports without speaking directly to him so he can once again perform in the country where his parents once ran the Zarzuela light opera house in Madrid.

Domingo sees his return to stages in the US as less likely. He forfeited his AGMA membership, saying he realised he no longer would be welcome at New York’s Metropolitan Opera or at LA Opera, which he helped found, and that he is likely to sing only through the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

According to AP In Europe, Domingo has a full singing and conducting schedule for the fall, mostly concentrated in Italy, Germany and Austria, that started with a August 22 concert in nearby Caserta.

