Oscar winning actor Jamie Foxx defends Jimmy Fallon: Let blackface controversy slide

KATHMANDU: American actor Jamie Foxx came out in support of comedian and TV show host Jimmy Fallon who is being criticised after an old blackface video resurfaced on social media recently.

The Oscar winning actor defended Fallon as he commented an Instagram Instagram post about the controversy by news outlet ENews.

“Jimmy Fallon is facing backlash after a video of him doing blackface for an SNL sketch in 2000 surfaced online,” ENews had posted on its Instagram post. Commenting on this post, the 52-year-old actor replied, “He (Fallon) was doing an impression of chris rock. It wasn’t black face. We comedians I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch. On a show called in living color we played every race Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”

A two-deade old clip from Fallon’s Saturday Night Live days resurfaced recently where he is seen impersonating comedian Chris Rock blackface — a type of make-up used by a non-black performer in an attempt to play a person of colour.

As he faced backlash for the clip, Fallon on May 27 apologised for making the “terrible decision” of wearing the blackface for the sketch.

“In 2000, while on ‘SNL’, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable,” 45-year-old Fallon said as apology.

