Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes asks Netflix, Amazon to help Covid-hit entertainment sector

KATHMANDU: English director Sam Mendes has asked Netflix and Amazon to come to the front to financially support theatre and live entertainment that ave been facing danger amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an article for the Financial Times, the Skyfall director wrote: “It would be deeply ironic if the streaming services — Netflix, Amazon Prime et al — should be making lockdown millions from our finest acting, producing, writing and directing talent, while the very arts culture that nurtured that talent pool is allowed to die. Is there anyone among those people willing to use a fraction of their COVID-19 windfall to help those who have been mortally wounded?”.
IANS futher quoted the 1917 director as writing: “If so, I hope you’re reading this, and that you are able to think of the arts landscape as more than just a ‘content provider’, but instead as an ecosystem that supports us all,” he added.
Calling the current situation the “biggest challenge to Britain’s cultural life since the outbreak of the Second World War”, Mendes wrote: “The country’s theatres and actors, musicians and music venues, dancers and dance spaces, concert halls and opera houses are all under threat. The theatre needs a plan, and I believe we have one.”
He suggested that as theatres cannot re-open in the short term, a package must be created to sustain the workforce of freelancers and self-employed artists. In the long term, he suggested a ‘Cultural Investment Participation Scheme’ — a three-year increase in tax relief for the sector, revealed IANS.
He was further quoted as writing: “This is not a request for a handout, or for long-term life support. It is an offer for the government to become partners in a successful business.”
KATHMANDU: Younger people who test positive for the virus tend to have stroke risk factors, a study suggests. For the study, researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in the United States, and colleagues analysed COVID-19 patients with stroke from March 20 until April 10 at their institutions. Read More...
JAJARKOT: Four persons have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Jajarkot district. This is the first time the district has witnessed the infection. The persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are all females aged 52, 33, 14 and six years, according to Officer at the Health Section of Bheri Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: A couple has been discharged from a hospital following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke district today. The woman — a worker at a health institution in Khajura Rural Municipality in the district — and her husband, a journalist, were discharged from local Sushil Koirala Prakhar C Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has asked all international airlines operating to and from Nepal to not initiate any bookings for scheduled or passenger chartered flights originating from or with destination to Nepal. "It has come to our notice that some international airl Read More...
Bayern seven points clear at the top Leverkusen's Wirtz becomes youngest Bundesliga scorer BERLIN: Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain firmly on course to retain the Bundesliga title with four games remaining. The Bava Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal leaders held a meeting to finalise a unity deal today, but they failed to iron out differences on the leadership modality and structures of the unified party bodies. They are likely to meet again to finalise the unity deal. JSP-N was created on Ap Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has issued food safety protocol today to fight against COVID-19. During a programme organised as part of the National Food Safety Week, Matina Joshi Vaidya, director general of DoFTQC, unveiled the protocol for food indust Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 Department of Land Management and Archives has issued a circular to all land revenue offices asking them to resume internal and urgent services from tomorrow. The department stated that it had decided to reopen basic services as per the request of stakeholders and service-seeker Read More...