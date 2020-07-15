Painting is Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s form of therapy

KATHMANDU: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who has been into painting since her childhood days, says it has always been a therapeutic experience for her.
Chhillar took to Instagram and shared a few of her paintings and wrote: “My form of therapy’.
According to IANS, Chhillar started painting since before she can remember. “I have been painting since my childhood days. In fact, I think I was painting much before I started reading,” IANS quoted her as saying.
Talking about the therapeutic aspect of painting, she is quoted as saying, “Being someone who has always been shy, I feel like I express myself best through art, especially fine art. It kind of always keeps me centered. It makes me feel much better whenever I feel low or am confused in life. I paint because that somehow helps me channel my creativity in a way which calms my mind and makes me feel more neutral.”
Chhillar added that painting has always been this one space where she can “explore” her “mind and its creativity”.
“I think I am my best self when I am painting,” added Chhillar, who is a big fan of the painter Raja Ravi Verma.
On the work front, she is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Prithviraj.
Check out her paintings here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCnMhoIpZ7t/
KATHMANDU: South Korean heartthrob actor Hyun Bin along with other actors and crew of the thriller Negotiations headed to Jordan on Juy 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic to begin filming for the film. According to The Korea Times, Hyun Bin and other actors, including Hwang Jung-min, took a chartered flig Read More...
KATHMANDU: After drawing flak from several quarters, the Foreign Ministry today clarified that Prime Minister's Monday claims on Ayodhya were non-political and had no intent of hurting sentiments. Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Government has taken Read More...
LAMJUNG: As many as 109 households at the risk of being swept away by landslides in Madhya Nepal Municipality of Lamjung district have been relocated to safer places. Two houses in Madhya Nepal-6 are reported to have been swept away by landslides. Meanwhile, the municipality has started di Read More...
KATHMANDU: The body of missing actress Naya River has been recovered from a lake in California — the Glee star was found dead on July 14. “We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on the shore of Lake Piru near Los Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two members of K-pop boy group iKON were involved in a drunk driving accident. The Korea Herald reports the accident occurred before dawn on July 13 when a car with the drunk driver and two iKON members — Kim Jin-hwan and Koo Jun-hoe — drove into a highway wall in South Gyeongsang Read More...
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
DAMAULI: With the peaking monsoon, floods and landslips triggered by heavy downpour have caused massive destruction in Tanahun district in recent days. Landslips have swept away houses and taken multiple lives whereas floods which gushed into human settlement and arable lands have destroyed p Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 162 persons have been infected with coronavirus in Tanahun district, so far. According to the District Health Office, 144 males and 18 females staying under quarantine upon arrival from foreign countries tested positive for the virus. DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, Read More...