Painting is Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s form of therapy

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who has been into painting since her childhood days, says it has always been a therapeutic experience for her.

Chhillar took to Instagram and shared a few of her paintings and wrote: “My form of therapy’.

According to IANS, Chhillar started painting since before she can remember. “I have been painting since my childhood days. In fact, I think I was painting much before I started reading,” IANS quoted her as saying.

Talking about the therapeutic aspect of painting, she is quoted as saying, “Being someone who has always been shy, I feel like I express myself best through art, especially fine art. It kind of always keeps me centered. It makes me feel much better whenever I feel low or am confused in life. I paint because that somehow helps me channel my creativity in a way which calms my mind and makes me feel more neutral.”

Chhillar added that painting has always been this one space where she can “explore” her “mind and its creativity”.

“I think I am my best self when I am painting,” added Chhillar, who is a big fan of the painter Raja Ravi Verma.

On the work front, she is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Prithviraj.

Check out her paintings here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCnMhoIpZ7t/

