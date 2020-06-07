Pearl Jam release uncensored version of 1992 MV Jeremy to mark US Gun Violence Awareness Day

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American rock band Pearl Jam premiered the uncensored version of their video Jeremy on June 4 to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day of the US.

According to Rolling Stone, The Ten song and its corresponding Mark Pellington-directed video — which won Video of the Year at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards — detailed the story of a bullied teenager who shot himself in front of his classmates. In the original edited 1992 video, the suicide is insinuated.

But in the uncensored (and newly remastered) version, the teenager — played by actor Trevor Wilson — is shown placing the gun in his mouth.

Quoting Pearl Jam, the Rolling Stone writes: “The increase in gun violence since the debut of ‘Jeremy’ is staggering. We have released the uncensored version of the video which was unavailable in 1992 with TV censorship laws. We can prevent gun deaths whether mass shootings, deaths of despair, law enforcement, or accidental.”

Originally released in 1992, the Jeremy video brought attention to gun violence, teen suicide, and violence in schools. The original uncensored video, previously unreleased, is being shown here for essentially the first time, Pearl Jam informs in its YouTube channel. The themes of Jeremy highlighted by Pearl Jam in 1991, have sadly only become more relevant in the intervening 30 years as gun deaths continue to increase.

Pearl Jam continues its activism to reduce gun violence, it adds.

Link to the video: https://youtu.be/JNZezhUkOSk

