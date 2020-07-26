Police investigate British rapper Wiley over anti-Semitic tweets

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: British rapper Wiley is facing a police investigation after posting a string of anti-Semitic comments asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artistes in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade.

The series of tweets that appeared on his social media accounts on July 24 also prompted his management to drop him.

“Jewish people don’t care what black went through they just use us to make money to feed their kids … for generations as well,” one tweet said.

“Hold some corn Jewish community you deserve it…,” another tweet read.

British charity Campaign Against Antisemitism referred that tweet to police saying it was an act of incitement to racial hatred as, it said, “hold corn” was slang for “take bullets”, according to Reuters.

Several video clips also appeared on the rapper’s Instagram account on July 24 and 24. In one video, he says, “Crawl out from under all your little rocks and come and defend your Jewish privilege now.”

“We are aware of reports of alleged anti-Semitic comments posted on social media and will look into the matter,” Reuters quoted a spokeswoman for London’s Metropolitan Police as saying.

According to Reuters Twitter has deleted some anti-Semitic statements on Wiley’s account.

