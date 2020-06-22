Popular Korean actor Park Shin-hye says she focuses more on ‘today’ now; her love with Choi Tae-joon still going strong

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: South Korean actor Park Shin-hye is a household name with Korean film and K-drama fans having started her acting career in her teens. She cemented her star status firmly in people’s hearts with her lead role as Go Mi-nyeo-Go Mi-nam in the role switching hit drama You’re Beautiful.

Park is readying for the release of her upcoming zombie film #Alive with the supertalented Yoo Ah-in and had an interview on June 22 at a cafe in Seoul.

Soompi reports that Park looked back at her career and stated, “I tend to see what I am lacking and be regretful. I think I can’t help but always worry. What will happen to me tomorrow? Will I get caught up in something? But when I look at who I am now and the path I’ve walked down, I may not have always been perfect, but I think I’ve still moved forward through those experiences and progressed. Rather than focussing on the past or the future, I try to focus on ‘today’ and now.”

Park has gone public with her relationship with actor Choi Tae Joon, who is currently serving in the military. The two confirmed they were dating in 2018.

Referring to her relationship, Park said, “It wasn’t our intention to go public with our relationship then, but it happened and it’s been nice. We’re still going strong.”

#ALIVE is a survival thriller about the sudden outbreak of a mysterious illness that causes those infected to attack others. As the disease rapidly spreads throughout Seoul and grows out of control, survivors are trapped alone inside their apartments without access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, texting, or phone calls. It is set to premiere on June 24.

