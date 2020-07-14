Popular S Korean actor Hyun Bin flies to Jordan to begin shooting for upcoming thriller

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: South Korean heartthrob actor Hyun Bin along with other actors and crew of the thriller Negotiations headed to Jordan on Juy 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic to begin filming for the film.

According to The Korea Times, Hyun Bin and other actors, including Hwang Jung-min, took a chartered flight from Incheon International Airport.

They will go through COVID-19 checks after landing in Jordan, then self-isolate for eight days before to starting filming.

The exact date of their return is unknown, but the Jordanian government has reportedly allowed two months for the shooting.

Negotiations is the first Korean film to start overseas shooting following the virus outbreak that has deterred international travel.

Crew members had initially planned to film in Jordan in March, but had to put off the plan when Jordan banned entry to people coming from South Korea due to a spike in confirmed virus cases.

The film revolves around a National Intelligence Service agent (Hyun Bin) and a diplomat (Hwang) trying to arrange the release of Koreans kidnapped in the Middle East.

Hyun Bin, who starred the recent hit Korean drama Crash Landin on You, debuted in 2003 in the drama Bodyguard and catapulted to fame with My Name is Kim Sam-soon in 2005.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook