Prince Harry, Meghan ink multi-year production deal with Netflix

KATHMANDU: Britain’s Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc — the couple will produce films and series ranging from children’s shows to scripted content as a part of the project.

It is a major step in the plan of couple — who moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie this year after stepping back from royal duties in January and announcing plans to be more financially independent — to make a living for themselves outside the royal family.

They said they will produce content on issues that resonate with them and that their nonprofit Archewell is focused on.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” Reuters quoted the couple as saying in a statement on September 2.

