Priyanka Chopra chosen Toronto International Film Festival’s ambassador

KATHMANDU: Actor Priyanka Chopra has been chosen as the ambassador of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2020, joining the list of 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors who are invited as the ambassadors of the TIFF.
Chopra, 37 put out a post on Instagram and shared a montage featuring snippets of her empowering addresses at the TIFF.
Along with the video, Chopra noted that the TIFF has been a second home for her. She wrote, ” Throughout my career TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival. TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend @cameronpbailey and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers. Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love. I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year, and I look forward to continuing a relationship that I value tremendously.”
The film festival — scheduled from September 10 to 19 — will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
