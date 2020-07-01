Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion-dollar first-look TV deal with Amazon

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon.

Chopra Jonas, a massive Bollywood star who went to Hollywood about eight years ago, shared the news in a post on her Instagram on July 1. “So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries,” she wrote.

Adding that she has always “dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography” as both an actor and producer, she added, “This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon.”

Chopra Jonas⁣⁣ continued, “And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. ⁣⁣Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that. ⁣

She also thanked those people who have been a part of her journey, “Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m excited for you to get to know me better,” she wrote.

Chopra Jonas, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series Quantico , has featured in films such as Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic .

Before striking the deal with Amazon, Chopra Jonas was collaborating with Amazon on two television projects: Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, Nick Jonas, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition in which the families of the bride and groom compete against each other in song and dance, and Citadel, Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy series in which she’ll star with Richard Madden, according to Variety.

Amazon Studios’ head Jennifer Salke told Variety that she bonded with the actor over their “shared passion for diverse global storytelling”.

Amazon has also stated that it is thrilled to partner with Chopra Jonas. Variety quoted Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke as saying, “Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling… Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook