Priyanka, Nick mark 2 years of 1st date with selfies taken that day

KATHMANDU: People’s most fashionable couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are very much happily in love, two years after their first date, and 17 months after getting married.

And to show their love for each other, they posted photos and messages on social media.

Chopra posted their first selfie together on her Instagram and Twitter handles captioning, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights…”

Jonas replied: “Best two years of my life. I love you.”

He posted his own message a few minutes later with a photo. “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Jonas and Chopra were married in several ceremonies over three days in December 2018.

