Quarantine the bitterness, urges Big B

May 20

Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan on May 20 shared a post urging people to let go of bitterness.

“Ayie man me kisi kone me kisi ke bare me padi kadwahat ko quarantine kare kya pata koi rishta ventilator par jaane se ruk jaye (Lets quarantine the bitterness lying in some corner of our mind. Who knows, this way we might prevent a relationship from being put on a ventilator),” Big B wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented “Rightly said.” Another one replied “Much needed advice.”

On the film front, the veteran actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

