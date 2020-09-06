Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate offers drive-in movie theatre experience to public

KATHMANDU: British Queen Elizabeth II has opted to turn her Sandringham estate into a drive-in theatre in a bid to provide a unique experience for public looking to catch a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to ANI, the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where the monarch retreats during the winter, will transition into a drive-in movie theatre later this month.
The moviegoers can catch an array of movies during the weekend of September 25. Movies like Toy Story, Moana, A Star is Born, 1917 and more have been scheduled for viewing.
The estate’s website states that a pop-up bar having choices of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for attendees. Social distance guidelines will be in place so cars have “ample room” if attendees want to stretch their legs outside of their cars, according to the report of Fox News.
Kathmandu, September 5 The Ramchandra Paudel-led faction of the Nepali Congress today held a virtual meeting to devise strategies to challenge party President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s ‘interference in distribution of active membership and appointment of loyalists to the party’s departments to s Read More...
STOCKHOLM: A slice of luck and a moment of individual brilliance during a mazy run from Kylian Mbappe gave France a gritty 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League A Group 3 clash on Saturday with Antoine Griezmann even missing a last-minute penalty. France coach Didier Deschamps tri Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 A woman working at Jawalakhel-based Alka Hospital in Lalitpur was found dead last night, four days after she was reported missing. Gita KC, 39, was found in the forest of Lele in Muldol of Godavari Municipality, her face down on the ground. Deputy Superintendent of Po Read More...
NEW YORK: Serena Williams survived a third-round scare at the US Open to topple 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2 and keep alive her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. A sure-footed Stephens pounced early as third seed Williams struggled with her first serve and committ Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 5 Before COVID-19 outbreak, Raju Khatri from Bheriganga Municipality-5, Surkhet, had been working in India for the past 13 years. Khatri used to visit his home during major festivals. He worked at a hotel as a waiter in-charge in Gujarat for many years. Many Nepalese migra Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Encouraged by the recent rally in the share market, investors flocked to the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse), resulting in the benchmark index surging by 3.59 per cent or 52.38 points weekon-week in the trading period between August 30 and September 3. “The unfavourable b Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5 The family of Bire Sarki, a kidney patient in Budhinanda Municipality, has been facing acute food shortage. A sixty-years-old freed haliya, Bire has been struggling for his life while his family continues to suffer for want of food. A local, Man Bire Sharki, said the Read More...
SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 5 Golbazaar Municipality in Siraha has started constructing a corona hospital with isolation facility at Choharwa of the district. Mayor Dev Nath Sah and Deputy Mayor Resham Kumari Thapa laid the foundation stone for the hospital at Choharwa today. Mayor Sah said const Read More...