Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate offers drive-in movie theatre experience to public

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: British Queen Elizabeth II has opted to turn her Sandringham estate into a drive-in theatre in a bid to provide a unique experience for public looking to catch a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ANI, the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where the monarch retreats during the winter, will transition into a drive-in movie theatre later this month.

The moviegoers can catch an array of movies during the weekend of September 25. Movies like Toy Story, Moana, A Star is Born, 1917 and more have been scheduled for viewing.

The estate’s website states that a pop-up bar having choices of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for attendees. Social distance guidelines will be in place so cars have “ample room” if attendees want to stretch their legs outside of their cars, according to the report of Fox News.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook