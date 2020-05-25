Queen guitarist May reveals he suffered heart attack

KATHMANDU: Queen’s guitarist Brian May suffered a “small” heart attack and was rushed to the hospital recently.
May, 72, shared the news via a video on his Instagram page on May 25.
In the video he revealed that the heart attack unfolded after he discovered that he had ripped his backside muscles. “In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack. I say small, it’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness. It’s that feeling in the arms and sweating.”
May was rushed to the hospital where he had an angiogram done — doctors found out that he had three blocked arteries. As per May, some wanted him to have an open heart surgery but he opted for putting three stents.
He also thanked his doctors, saying, “I thank them from the bottom of my heart … I think I’m in good shape for some time to come.”
The musician shared some encouraging words too: “Nothing could tell me I was about to get in real, real trouble. I could have died from that. Anyway, I didn’t die, I came out … I was very near death because of this, the pain I had was suffering from something completely different but I’m good. I’m ready to rock.”
Meanwhile, alongside the video, he has written: “Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club — and I don’t find it upsetting at all! Take. care folks. And … why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well, I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri.”
Check out the full video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAmCpCjF26v/
