Rapper Kanye West donates $2 million for victims’ families, sets up college fund for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Rapper Kanye West has donated $2 million to support families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, while some of the money would cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

According to The Associated Press, donations were made to the legal teams of Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging in Georgia in February, and Taylor, who was killed in her home in Louisville in March. June 5 would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Floyd died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground using his knee. He kept his knee on Floyd’s neck during his arrest, which led to his death. Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and resulting death have since been fired, arrested and charged in a criminal case.

AP goes on to report that West marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago on June 4 night.

According to IANS, West will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in Chicago.

On June 4, Forbes listed West at No 2 on their world’s highest paid celebrities list of 2020.

