Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says hip-hop artiste Tory Lanez shot her

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has revealed fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez shot her in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills.

The artiste revealed the information on August 20, three months after being shot.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video, according to Associated Press. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” she added.

Pete said she did not tell Los Angeles police who came to the scene on July 12 about the shooting because she was afraid of the legal repercussions, and afraid for her safety, as per the Associated Press.

Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and was released on bail later that day, but has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.

Pete, Lanez and others were sharing an SUV after the party in the early hours of July 12. She said in the video that there was an argument between the people in the vehicle, and Lanez shot her when she tried to walk away. She denied rumours that she had hit him in the SUV.

Pete first said publicly that she was shot later that week, and has slowly revealed more in several social media posts since it happened, usually in response to what she said were false stories spreading, as per the Associated Press.

She consistently declined to name Lanez until August 20 night, when she also tweeted, “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook