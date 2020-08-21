Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says hip-hop artiste Tory Lanez shot her

KATHMANDU: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has revealed fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez shot her in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills.
The artiste revealed the information on August 20, three months after being shot.
“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video, according to Associated Press. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” she added.
Pete said she did not tell Los Angeles police who came to the scene on July 12 about the shooting because she was afraid of the legal repercussions, and afraid for her safety, as per the Associated Press.
Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and was released on bail later that day, but has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.
Pete, Lanez and others were sharing an SUV after the party in the early hours of July 12. She said in the video that there was an argument between the people in the vehicle, and Lanez shot her when she tried to walk away. She denied rumours that she had hit him in the SUV.
Pete first said publicly that she was shot later that week, and has slowly revealed more in several social media posts since it happened, usually in response to what she said were false stories spreading, as per the Associated Press.
She consistently declined to name Lanez until August 20 night, when she also tweeted, “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.”
RIO DE JANEIRO/SANTIAGO: The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region that has become the worst hit in the world. The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hou Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Though the Ministry of Education has been working to incorporate alternative learning methods into the school curriculum, only 30 per cent students have access to information and technology for distance learning in Bagmati Province. With the shutdown of schools, colleges a Read More...
Govt asked to increase preparedness against the pandemic Kathmandu, August 20 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that enforcement of lockdown and prohibitory order were not enough to tackle the coronavirus pandemic situation and contain the disease. The s Read More...
Dhangadi, August 20 Search and rescue of persons swept away by Tuesday’s flood in Kailashkhola of Achham continues. The floods that occurred at night had caused huge damage to life and property in Sainibazaar of Ramaroshan Rural Municipality in the district. According to Chief Distric Read More...
Bajura, August 20 Though people returning home from abroad and even outside the district are normally quarantined before being sent home due to COVID-19-related risk, this is not being practised in Bajura’s Budhiganga Municipality. According to Kalpana Kuwar, a volunteer of Timada in Budhiga Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to set up a 5,000-bed integrated quarantine and isolation centre within a week. The drive is aimed at managing the growing COVID-19 cases and keeping the huge number of foreign returnees under surveillance. In a public appeal made to Read More...
Jhapa, August 20 The coronavirus spread at the community level was confirmed for the first time in the southern part of Jhapa after people tested positive at Gaurigunj Rural Municipality in the district. Department of Health Chief Ram Chandra Mishra said the infection had spread in the communi Read More...