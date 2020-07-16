Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot multiple times, expects to make a full recovery

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times on July 12 as a result of a crime committed against her but but expects to make a full recover.

Taking to her Instagram on July 15, she wrote: “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officer drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.”

The 25-year-old Texan whose legal name is Megan Pete shared about the incident without saying who shot her or why.

According to AP, rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Pete that evening, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge in the Hollywood Hills early on July 12, Officer Jeff Lee said. He had no comment on Pete’s Instagram post, but said it has been pointed out to the detectives in the case, who are looking into it.

Lanez was released after posting bail later on July 12, Los Angeles County jail records showed.

Pete said she wanted to correct an inaccurate narrative about what happened that evening, apparently referring to a TMZ story on Lanez’s arrest that said she was treated only for broken glass in her foot, and did not mention gunfire.

Pete said on Instagram that “it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.” She also said she was not arrested.

Megan Thee Stallion’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCrBV3vlHvA/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook