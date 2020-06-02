Rapper Post Malone stands on the side of love, apologises for not speaking sooner about George Floyd’s death

LOS ANGELES: American rapper Post Malone, who had taken a break from social media for his mental health, has come forward to speak out about the death of George Floyd. Apologising for not speaking on Floyd’s death, he also said that he stands on the side of love.
The 24-year-old, whose real name is Austin Post, has given “more control” of his Instagram and Twitter accounts to his representatives because he needed to “distance” himself from the platforms.
However, Malone has now shared a personal note on Instagram, in which he apologised for not having spoken out about the death of George Floyd, who died when an arresting police officer knelt on his neck to restrain him.
“A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out,” said the singer.
“Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages. That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media. Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologise for that.”
“I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening.”
He went on to say that he “stands on the side of love” and praised people for trying to make a difference.
Link to Post Malone’s instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA1g5F0FY6-/
LOS ANGELES: Actor Gal Gadot has teased of a potential romance between her superhero avatar Wonder Woman and actress Kristen Wiig's supervillain Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. Asked whether Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) and Barbara Ann Minerva (Cheetah) were on a date during a scen Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three BLACKPINK member Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo are gearing up for their solo debuts after the band releases their first studio album in September. The groups's label YG Entertainment released an official statement on June 1 on BLACKPINK's comeback schedules as well as the solo debut of Read More...
WELLINGTON: Hollywood director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have landed in Wellington, New Zealand, to resume the shooting of sequels in the Avatar franchise. They reached there with 50 other crew members. Landau posted the team has landed in New Zealand and will be self-isolating as Read More...
KATHMANDU: The third line-up of K-pop acts for KCON:TACT 2020 Summer includes 12 rising global sensations who offer a variety of talent and skill in the K-Pop industry. (G)I-DLE, ITZY, OH MY GIRL, and BVNDIT round up the power girl groups, while solo artiste Chung Ha will will leave her mark Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop band BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment has rendered an apology for sampling infamous cult leader Jim Jones' speech as introduction to BTS member Suga's What Do You Think? The track is part of Suga's second mixtape D-2 which he released on May 22 as a solo artiste under the moni Read More...
BERLIN: RB Leipzig reclaimed third place in the Bundesliga with an entertaining 4-2 victory at Cologne on Monday that put them firmly on course for a Champions League spot with five games left in the season. Leipzig's second win in their last six league games put them two points ahead of Bo Read More...
Education Minister Pokharel says he had no clue about it Kathmandu, June 1 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada today said the proposal to make each private school responsible for improving education quality of at least one public school was brought in consensus with the private school owners. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 1 Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal today registered a private constitution amendment bill at the Parliament Secretariat seeking to change several provisions of the constitution to address the demands of Madhesis, Janajatis and other marginalised groups and communities. The J Read More...