Rapper Will.i.am slams Kanye West’s presidential bid, calls it dangerous

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American rapper Will.i.am criticised fellow rapper Kanye West for his decision to run for president of the United States, calling it is “a dangerous thing to be playing with” and that one does not need to be a politician to protect the youth.

According to The Jakarta Post, the Black Eyed Peas singer told the Daily Mirror in a recent interview, “If you’re not serious, you don’t play with that, especially now.”

Will.i.am also emphasised that he did not know of any kind of community service that West has done and that he does not need to run for president of the US to bring change.

“There’s so many ways to help our communities other than politics and you don’t have to run for office to change people’s lives for the better,” Will.i.am is quoted as saying.

He noted that for the past 11 years, he has started a school in his hometown, which now educates over 720 children. Stressing how the students have gone off to prestigious colleges, Will.i.am added that one does not need to be a politician to protect the youth.

Will.i.am had previously slammed West in 2018 over his comment on slavery, which he claimed was a “choice”, calling it “one of the most ignorant statements that anybody who came from the hood could ever say about their ancestors”.

