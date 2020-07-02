Ray Fisher says director Joss Whedon was gross, abusive and unprofessional on Justice League set

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American actor Ray Fisher has accused director Joss Whedon of gross, abusive and unprofessional behaviour on the set of the 2017 film Justice League.

Taking to Twitter on July 1, Fisher who played the young superhero Cyborg in the DC Comics film wrote, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

Fisher added, “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” pointing out two producers on the film who were executives running DC Films for Warner Bros Pictures at the time.

According to the AP, Whedon has not responded to Fisher on social media.

Meanwhike, Berg told Variety that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behaviour”.

Whedon, known for his writing and directing on Marvel’s Avengers films and television’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was brought in during post-production to replace director Zack Snyder on Justice League, according to the AP.

Fisher showed a sign of his displeasure with Whedon earlier this week when he tweeted a video of himself praising the director as a “great guy” during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, with the comment, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,”AP added.

