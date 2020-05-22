Reading a lot helps Dakota cope with quarantine depression

ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Dakota Johnson who has been vocal in the past about her depression issues, recently opened up about how she is getting through the self-isolation amid COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Fox News, the 30-year-old star told Extra this week, “You are at home, you’re not with your friends, you’re not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile or make you feel like you are doing something with your life or that you have a purpose.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star who has been open in the past about battling depression for half of her life, told the outlet, “You’re kind of in this costume of depression but not really sure if you feel that way.”

The 21 Jump Street star went on to reflect on how a majority of the world is currently reeling from “immense pain and sadness” as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad right now. There’s only so much you can do to help yourself but even those little, little, tiny things like meditation or going for a walk or being kind to your body and your brain and yourself. It’s those little things I think that make a bigger difference ultimately,” she added.

Johnson said she’s currently “reading a lot” and watching movies.

Johnson stars in the upcoming film The High Note in which she portrays a worn-out personal assistant to a superstar performer Grace Davis, played by Tracee Ellis Ross.

The flick is set to premiere on digital platforms on May 29 amid the pandemic, which pushed the film’s theatre release from its original date of May 8.

