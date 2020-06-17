Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss transformation

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Australian actor Rebel Wilson who had deemed 2020 ‘the year of health’ has flaunted her weight loss progress on her social media. Recently she had spoken about her health goals for 2020, revealing she’s working to get to a goal weight of 75kg.

And in some of her recent photos shared on her Instagram, the actress showcases her weight loss transformation, where she seems to be slimming down.

In a photo, she is seen in a silky, knee-length blue dress with a deep v-neck and a thin gold belt. In the caption, she stated that she’s in Australia to promote her new Amazon original show, LOL: Last One Laughing. She then shared a few more photos in the same outfit, posing with a friend of hers.

On June 15, Wilson, appeared on the Australian morning show Sunrise and spoke about her fitness routine. She said, “I’ve been doing a lot of working out, which was hard with the coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups. Now it’s getting cold in the mornings so I’m glad the gyms are reopening,” she added.

She also encourages her fans with motivating words on her workout goals.

In one of her Instagram posts alongside a picture of herself in sweats, she had captioned, “Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way.”

Check out her photos here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBe-aJlDPOz/

