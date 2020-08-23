Red Hot Chili Peppers’ early guitarist Jack Sherman no more

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The early guitarist of the rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers Jack Sherman passed away at the age of 64.

The band dedicated an Instagram post to Sherman on August 22. The post reads: “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed.”

The post added, “Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

Sherman joined the group in 1983 replacing guitarist Hillel Slovak and later left the band upon Slovak’s return.

Sherman also contributed to the album Mother’s Milk and The Abbey Road EP by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers but was still not included when the band was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Sherman also contributed to Bob Dylan’s Knocked Out Loaded albums by George Clinton and Feargal Sharkey, according to ANI.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CELFltujg54/

