Repeat after Deepika Padukone: Depression is like any other illness such as cancer and diabetes

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has been even more vocal about mental illness on her social media since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has once again come forward to emphasise that depression is just like any other illness.
Padukone, who since June 14 has been posting a series of tweets on her Twitter regarding mental illness, suicide and depression, on June 18 again tweeted: “Repeat after me: Depression is an illness like any other illness such as cancer and diabetes.”
In her previous tweets, he had highlighted he importance of talking, communicating, expressing and seeking help on mental illness followed by her response to her followers who had shared their experience on mental illness with her.
On June 15, she tweeted, “It is extremely heartening to see so many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness.”
Her another tweet on the same date urged her followers to acknowledge depression as illness. She tweeted: “Repeat after me: Depression is an ‘Illness’.”
The Chhapaak actor, who also battled depression, started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ (TLLLF) in June 2015.
Check out her tweets here: https://bit.ly/2UV0rPj
