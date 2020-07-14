Rhea Chakraborty remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput in her first post for him since his demise

Nepal | July 14, 2020

KATHMANDU: With July 14 marking Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s one month death anniversary, actor Rhea Chakraborty, a close friend of the late actor, remembered him on a social media post dedicated to him.

This is her first post dedicated to Rajput after his passing.

Chakraborty took to her Instagram on 14 to share two pictures with Rajput and posted a long nostalgic note.

She wrote: “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

She added, “I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist” with open arms .”

She recalled him as someone “full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one” and said, “I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Chakrobarty further wrote: “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

“You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi.

“30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you…. Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond.”

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Link to Rhea Charobarty’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCnBR95HAmO/

 

