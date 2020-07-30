Rhea harassed Sushant, late Indian actor’s ex-girlfriend Ankita tells Bihar police

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakrobarty harassed him, revealed his ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande.

According to IANS, Lokhande made her claim while being interrogated by the Bihar Police team that is in Mumbai, India to investigate the late actor’s death.

Rajput had told Lokhande that he is “quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him,” IANS stated. Chakrobarty recently introduced herself as Rajput’s girlfriend in a social media post addressed to India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a long long chat with Lokhande during the release of her Bollywood debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019, Rajput talked about being “harassed” by Chakrobarty who was his girlfriend then, as per Lokhnade. She has shared a copy of her above-mentioned chats with Rajput with the investigation team of Bihar Police.

Rajput dated Lokhande for almost six years after they met on the sets of hit TV series Pavitra Rishta.

