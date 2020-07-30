Rhea moves India’s top court to seek stay on probe in FIR against her in Sushant’s death case

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty rushed to the Supreme Court of India seeking a stay on the probe in the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father. The FIR made in Patna, India alleges her of abetting suicide of Rajput.
Meanwhile, a four-member Bihar Police team has reached Mumbai to probe the case registered against Chakraborty and six others after the 28-year-old actress sought transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.
An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint by Sushant’s father, 74-year-old Krishna Kumar Singh against them on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud.
After 34-year-old Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.
The move by Chakrobarty to rush to the top court assumes significance in view of the fact that a Bihar police team is already in Mumbai and may seek to interrogate the actress as the FIR contained allegations of severe criminal offences such as abetment of suicide and criminal breach of trust, according to PTI.
On arrival in Mumbai, the Bihar police team went to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-I) of the Mumbai crime branch. “Mumbai police is providing assistance to us. We cannot talk about the investigation,” said an officer of the Bihar police team, PTI added.
Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that Chakrobarty’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna indicated that “somebody in Mumbai police was helping her”.
PTI further quoted him as saying: “If she has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation. FIR is registered in Patna, now she has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her.”
