Riddhima dismisses rumours of mother Neetu, brother Ranbir testing positive for COVID-19

Reuters

KATHMANDU: After the rumours started to spread that Neetu Kapoor and her son actor Ranbir Kapoor had infected with novel coronavirus, designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has slammed rumours saying they are fit, and asked people not to spread misinformation.

Soon after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital on July 11, rumours started to spread about the Kapoors testing positive for COVID-19.

But Riddhima has dissmissed the rumours as per PTI. “Obviously not (true). Please stop spreading fake rumours. At least not at this time, would appreciate,” PTI quoted Riddhima as saying.

According to PTI, social media was abuzz with a tweet which claimed the Bachchans got the virus after Amitabh’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, attended a birthday party hosted by Riddhima. The fashion designer also took to Instagram and called the claim baseless. “Attention seeking? Least verify/clarify! We are fit. We are good! Stop spreading rumours!,” she wrote .

Riddhima Kapoor’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCg3xrVnKfu/

