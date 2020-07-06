Royal Mint pays tribute to singer Elton John with commemorative coin

KATHMANDU: Britain’s Royal Mint has paid tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John on July 6, with a commemorative coin, making him the the second artist to get the honour.
The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John’s distinctive straw boater’s hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.
“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way,” Reuters quoted John, 73, as saying and added, “The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”
John, knighted in 1998, is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series after rock band Queen. He has sold more than 250 million records, with hits like Candle in the Wind, Your Song and Bennie and the Jets.
According to Reuters, John has been forced to postpone a lengthy farewell tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Royal Mint also said it was working with John to create a special one-off collector’s piece to be auctioned later in the year, to raise money for charity at a time where many in the sector are struggling, adds Reuters.
BAJURA: Landslips and floods triggered by incessant rainfall has obstructed vehicular movement along the Martardi-Saphebagar road section in the district for last couple of days. Despite making constant efforts to clear debris to resume vehicular movement, falling rocks have created problem i Read More...
KATHMANDU: After allegations of bullying by former bandmate Kwon Mina, K-pop girl group AOA's leader Shin Jimin has decided to leave the group and halt all her activities after admitting to bullying Kwon. The Korea Times reports that the singer's agency FNC Entertainment released a statement Read More...
POKHARA: A heavily pregnant woman has been rescued and airlifted by a helicopter from Jomson in Mustang district to Pokhara for treatment on Sunday. The woman was taken to Jomsom Hospital for delivery. However, the hospital referred her to Pokhara-based Gandaki Medical Teaching Hospital for furth Read More...
KATHMANDU: A UK judge has allowed American actor Amber Heard to attend ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun, claiming that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before she testifies in the case "would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their d Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs KP Sharma Oli Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to take their discussion further, in an effort resolve ongoing intra-party dispute. The two leaders had met for discussion on Sunday for what was expected to be 'decisive' talks. However, no concr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Jay Park, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and head of hip-hop label AOMG has hinted at his retirement, again. Sharing a snippet of his song Encore from his new EP Nothing Matters on Instagram on July 3, he captioned it: "I think I've done my best and feel like I can leave without Read More...
BILBAO: Sergio Ramos was once again Real Madrid's hero from the penalty spot as his side beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 away from home on Sunday for a seventh consecutive victory which saw them wrap their tentacles ever tighter around the La Liga title. The hard-fought win took Zinedine Zidane's side Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...