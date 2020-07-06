Royal Mint pays tribute to singer Elton John with commemorative coin

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Britain’s Royal Mint has paid tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John on July 6, with a commemorative coin, making him the the second artist to get the honour.

The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John’s distinctive straw boater’s hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.

“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way,” Reuters quoted John, 73, as saying and added, “The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

John, knighted in 1998, is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series after rock band Queen. He has sold more than 250 million records, with hits like Candle in the Wind, Your Song and Bennie and the Jets.

According to Reuters, John has been forced to postpone a lengthy farewell tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Royal Mint also said it was working with John to create a special one-off collector’s piece to be auctioned later in the year, to raise money for charity at a time where many in the sector are struggling, adds Reuters.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook