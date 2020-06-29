Ryan Reynolds crashes original X-Men reunion

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, with a few other stars crashed the virtual meeting of the original X Men cast on Zoom on June 27.

According to IANS X-Men stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and P Patrick Stewart had reunited via Zoom as part of ‘Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future’ benefit concert on June 27 when Jackman led the stars to crash the meeting.

“It’s kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first X-Men movie,” Jackman was saying, when Reynolds popped on the screen, according to IANS.

Seeing Reynolds, Jackman continued: “Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together.”

Then, he tried to cordially get Reynolds out of the picture, saying: “See ya, Ryan,” adds IANS.

But Reynolds had no plans to stop there. The X-Men Origins: Wolverine star then told Jackman that he had actually invited a few others from various other films of the franchise — that was when Sophie Turner and James McAvoy appeared on the screen.

Turner joked, “Oh sorry, I actually thought this was a Game Of Thrones reunion,” and left the meeting. Janssen and Berry left next, saying they had a James Bond reunion to attend. Soon, McAvoy claimed he had to attend a Split reunion, while Stewart cited Star Trek, writes IANS.

Then addressing Jackman, Reynolds said,”Just you and me, Logan. You know what that makes this a reunion for?”

“X-Men Origins Reunite!” IANS quoted Liev Schreiber as declaring, to Reynolds’ question after suddenly popping up on the screen for a few seconds and vanishing instantly.

Check the link here: https://youtu.be/TvLnAZXznes

