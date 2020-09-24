S Korean SC upholds lower court’s prison sentences for disgraced singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon for rape, other crimes

KATHMANDU: South Korea’s Supreme Court on September 24 upheld a lower court’s prison sentences for singers Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon convicted of rape and other crimes, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Jung, a disgraced singer and TV personality, and Choi, a former member of band FT Island, were sentenced in May to five years and two-and-half years, respectively, in prison by an appeals court on charges including sexually assaulting women in 2016.
Jung and Choi had received prison terms of six and five years, respectively, from a Seoul district court in November 2019, but the Seoul High Court had reduced the terms by one and two-and-half years, respectively, reports Yonhap.
The two singers, both 31, were convicted of raping women during drinking parties in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, in January 2016 and in Daegu in March of the same year, together with other members of a mobile chat room. Jung was given a heavier prison term as he was also indicted on charges of secretly filming himself having sex with women and sharing the footage with friends on mobile chats.
The SC ruled that the Seoul High Court’s ruling was not unlawful in convicting the two on charges of aggravated quasi-rape and forced sexual harassment, dismissing the appeals by the two defendants.
It also rejected their claim their mobile chat room conversations used by prosecutors to back up their criminal charges were illegally collected, according to Yonhap.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has denied claims of construction of buildings by China within Nepali territory between Nepal-China boundary pillars. Issuing a statement on Wednesday, MoFA stated that it has taken note of media reports on alleged construction between Nepal-China Read More...
Buildings have been built at a distance of around two kilometres from the border in Lapcha Limi area of Namkha Rural Municipality in Humla: NC lawmaker Rangamati Shahi KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 China has allegedly built at least nine buildings on Nepali land near Nepal-China border in Humla distri Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Supreme Court today ordered the government not to induct Bamdev Gautam in the Cabinet or assign him any such post till the apex court issued another order in the case. Gautam was recently nominated to the National Assembly by the president on the government’s recommend Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital at Teku has been seeing a surge in the number of people visiting the hospital for polymerase chain reaction test. The number of people visiting the hospital for the tests has drastically increased after the government al Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 There has been a steady rise in the number of patients, who need ventilator support and intensive care in the course of treatment of the coronavirus disease, across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 43 persons have been given ventilator ca Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 Hundreds of government officials, mountaineers, fellow Sherpa guides and supporters gathered in Nepal today to mourn the veteran guide who scaled Mount Everest 10 times without supplimentary oxygen. The body of Ang Rita was cremated today according to Buddhist ritua Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning throughout the country till Saturday. “A low-pressure area is now located over Chhattisgarh state of India and is advancing to the west and north-west of Nepal, Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Government of Nepal has issued ‘Procedure on Establishment and Operation of Information and Records Centre’ for local levels. The procedure will come into effect after it is passed by the executive of the concerned local unit. It aims to make the service deliver Read More...