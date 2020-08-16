Sadak 2 trailer third most disliked video in the world, most disliked in India

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sadak 2 has become the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

According to IANS Sadak 2 got 9.04 million dislikes following 11.6 million dislikes for pop star Justin Bieber’s 2010 song Baby and the highest 18.2 million (dislikes) for a video posted by YouTube itself, a rewind of the year 2018, according to India Today’s Data Intelligence Unit (DIU).

Many netizens have trolled the the trailer released on August 12, citing it has an example of Bollywood nepotism, a topic that has taken centre stage in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

The film has Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

