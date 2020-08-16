Sadak 2 trailer third most disliked video in the world, most disliked in India

KATHMANDU: Sadak 2 has become the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.
According to IANS Sadak 2 got 9.04 million dislikes following 11.6 million dislikes for pop star Justin Bieber’s 2010 song Baby and the highest 18.2 million (dislikes) for a video posted by YouTube itself, a rewind of the year 2018, according to India Today’s Data Intelligence Unit (DIU).
Many netizens have trolled the the trailer released on August 12, citing it has an example of Bollywood nepotism, a topic that has taken centre stage in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.
The film has Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.
ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection. Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 505,660 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. A 40-year-old male, resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvastu district, died from the respiratory infection Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Youths in Gaidatar village of Rautahat district have barricaded borders of the village to ensure effective implementation of the ongoing prohibitory order issued by local level authorities to contain COVID-19 transmission. On August 12, following the spike in cases of the highly con Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The local levels in Rautahat district, following detection of coronavirus infection at the community level, have decided to establish a PCR laboratory in the district along with isolation wards. Acting on surging pressure from the local levels, a meeting of the district management commi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley reported 98 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. After recording over a hundred cases four days in a row, Covid-19 count within the valley fell slightly below the 100-mark today. Of the 98 cases, 80 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: The California State Assembly in the US has recognised late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's contribution to Bollywood cinema for promoting India's rich culture and heritage. According to ANI The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition appreciated his "philant Read More...
KATHMANDU: Marge Simpson, the fictional character in the American animated sitcom The Simpsons has responded to a mockery of Kamala Harris by US president Donald Trump's aide Jenna Ellis. Ellis recently took aim at Harris, the presumptive vice presidential nominee, by saying she sounds like the Read More...