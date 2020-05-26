Salman’s Bhai Bhai, gift for his fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has ‘released an Eid 2020 blockbuster for fans. Since the lockdown prevented him from releasing his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as planned, the superstar has gone ahead and released a brand new song, titled Bhai Bhai.
The song, sung by Khan himself, is the actor’s gift to his fans on the occasion of Eid, which was on May 25. The peppy track talks of communal harmony.
“Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh (I have created something for you, see how you like it… Wishing all of you Eid mubarak)… #BhaiBhai,” tweeted Salman Khan on Monday evening.
The actor also shared: “May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year. Since we couldn’t release our film this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called ‘Bhai bhai’ as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them.”
The video of the song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel, where he has been spending the lockdown days with a few family members and friends.
Bhai bhai has been composed by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid while the lyrics have been penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri, and the rap portion written by Ruhaan Arshad.
This is the third song that Khan has released during the lockdown after Pyar Karona and Tere Bina.
Link to the song: https://youtu.be/bU7ICJPPlYQ
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA: The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the US daily toll. A White House statement amended the timing of the sta Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Health experts have said that the government should come up with new modalities to help prevent coronavirus transmission and ease lockdown. “The government should come up with new models. Lockdown is not the only solution. As the coronavirus will not easily go away, the gov Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball but would welcome the prospect of bowling it against India in a day-night test over the home summer. India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night test during their last tour in 2018/19 but board pre Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 A large number of Nepali migrant workers, students and patients, who had gone abroad (mostly India) for medical treatment, have returned home since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. A total of 58,769 people Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mayor of Budhanilkantha Municipality Uddhav Prasad Kharel told THT that a 37-year-old man from Ward 3 of the municipality who tested positive for the disease on Monday had been transporting sick people needing urgent care -- mostly kidney patients and pregnant women -- to hospitals in the Read More...
Chitwan, May 25 A gharial released in a river in Nepal has travelled over a thousand kilometres in the past two months. It was found in a river in India. According to Chitwan National Park Assistant Conservation Officer Bed Bahadur Khadka, a gharial with tagged number 687, which was released i Read More...
French coronavirus death toll at nearly 28,500 Increase in number of cases keeps slowing down France's death toll now well above Spain's PARIS: France again ranked fourth in coronavirus deaths after the United States, Britain and Italy, as Spain revised its tally down by nearly 2,000 Read More...
Surkhet, May 25 Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnali Province today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 11 in the province. All of the infected had come from India, the local levels concerned said. Seven people in Dailekh who tested positive for the virus had Read More...