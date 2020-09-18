Sam Smith releasing his third album Love Goes on October 30

KATHMANDU: British singer Sam Smith is all set to release his third album Love Goes on October 30.
Taking to his Instagram, Smith, 28, shared the news. “I’m so excited to announce my third album ‘Love Goes’. This album is a collection of songs I’ve written over the last two years. Each song a separate story. The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically. Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations,” Smith said.
The end result of the journey, the singer said, was “so magical and so therapeutic and fun”.
“My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing. After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on,” he concluded.
The album was previously scheduled to release in May and was titled To Die For. But Smith delayed the LP due to the coronavirus pandemic and also promised it would come with changes and additions to the album.
The much-awaited LP from Smith is a follow-up to 2014’s In the Lonely Hour and The Thrill of It All (2017).
Sam Smith’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQWdxDJZXF/
KATHMANDU: Fine gold price has risen by a comparatively small margin on Friday after a Rs 900 per tola decline on Thursday. With this, gold price stands at Rs 97,000 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the standard Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Thursday announced the launch of a photo competition depicting culture and festivals of Nepal. According to the press release issued by NTB, the main objective of the competition is to bring hopes into the lives of Nepali people and spread positivity. They a Read More...
BARA: Forest patrol team exchanged gunfire with wood smugglers in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-22 of Bara district past the midnight of Wednesday. The smugglers allegedly transporting logs of sal (Shorea robusta) from the National Forest area surrounding the under-construction Nijgadh Internatio Read More...
Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury, she said on Thursday. The 22-year-old had her left hamstring taped when she battled back against Victoria Azarenka in the US Open final in New York on Saturday to win her third Grand Slam title. "Unfor Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17 The National Reconstruction Committee has formed a panel led by Chief Executive of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Anil Pokhrel to devise an action plan for rehabilitation and relocation of landslide victims. The panel includes representatives Read More...
TULSIPUR, SEPTEMBER 17 The government has instructed the authorities concerned to commence the school enrolment process from today, but students in Dang district seem to be reluctant to go to schools that had once turned into quarantine facilities for COVID-19 suspected persons. Although those Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17 Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe said the present constitution is not discriminatory. She stressed that the constitution had guaranteed the rights of all – women, indigenous nationalities, Madhesi and the marginalised communit Read More...
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 17 All the crusher industries in Tanahun have cared two hoots about meeting the basic criteria for operation. It is said around one-and-a-half dozen crusher industries in the district are operating illegally. The District Monitoring Committee said preparation was under way t Read More...