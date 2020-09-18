Sam Smith releasing his third album Love Goes on October 30

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: British singer Sam Smith is all set to release his third album Love Goes on October 30.

Taking to his Instagram, Smith, 28, shared the news. “I’m so excited to announce my third album ‘Love Goes’. This album is a collection of songs I’ve written over the last two years. Each song a separate story. The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically. Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations,” Smith said.

The end result of the journey, the singer said, was “so magical and so therapeutic and fun”.

“My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing. After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on,” he concluded.

The album was previously scheduled to release in May and was titled To Die For. But Smith delayed the LP due to the coronavirus pandemic and also promised it would come with changes and additions to the album.

The much-awaited LP from Smith is a follow-up to 2014’s In the Lonely Hour and The Thrill of It All (2017).

Sam Smith’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQWdxDJZXF/

