Samantha Ware questions Glee actor Lea Michele’s support for Black Lives Matter with own accusation

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American actress Samantha Ware had accused her former co-star Lea Michele of creating a difficult time while working on the TV show Glee, blaming her of causing “traumatic microaggressions” which made Ware’s experience on the show a “living hell”, and “question a career in Hollywood”.

Ware tweeted her woes which she wrote as a reply to Michele’s tweet in support of Black Lives Matter movement.

Michele on May 30 had tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

And on June 2, Ware replied to the tweet as: “LMAO. Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s**t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Ware had a guest recurring role as Jane Hayward in the sixth season of Glee in 2015. It was her first TV role, and she went on to appear in What/If, Chicago Med and God Friended Me, according to IANS.

Lea Michele played one of the main cast Rachel Berry in all six seasons of Glee.

Link to her tweet: https://bit.ly/2AwcStQ

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook