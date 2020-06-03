Samantha Ware questions Glee actor Lea Michele’s support for Black Lives Matter with own accusation

KATHMANDU: American actress Samantha Ware had accused her former co-star Lea Michele of creating a difficult time while working on the TV show Glee, blaming her of causing “traumatic microaggressions” which made Ware’s experience on the show a “living hell”, and “question a career in Hollywood”.
Ware tweeted her woes which she wrote as a reply to Michele’s tweet in support of Black Lives Matter movement.
Michele on May 30 had tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”
And on June 2, Ware replied to the tweet as: “LMAO. Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s**t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”
Ware had a guest recurring role as Jane Hayward in the sixth season of Glee in 2015. It was her first TV role, and she went on to appear in What/If, Chicago Med and God Friended Me, according to IANS.
Lea Michele played one of the main cast Rachel Berry in all six seasons of Glee.
Link to her tweet: https://bit.ly/2AwcStQ
DHANGADHI: A healthcare worker carrying medical supplies to a health post has been attacked amid the fear of coronavirus transmission in Doti. According to health coordinator at Shikhar Municipality-9 Harish Shah, Auxiliary Health Worker (AHW) Ramesh Kunwar, stationed at Dankot Health Post in the Read More...
DHARAN: As many as eighteen persons have been discharged from Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) after recovering from COVID-19, on Tuesday. Following two back to back negative results, 17 men from Jhapa and one Dharan native woman were allowed to return home owing Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has reminisced memories from Naam Shabana by sharing a throwback picture of the film's cast on his Instagram on June 2. In the photograph one can see the cast of the 2017 action-thriller — Kher along with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Read More...
POKHARA: A person kept in a quarantine facility in Malika Rural Municipality of Myagdi district has gone missing as he was swept away by a river, on Tuesday. The missing 19-year-old was a resident of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7. It has been learnt that he had recently returned from India a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali celebrities and influencers have urged citizens to welcome Nepali returnees at the southern border with love and respect and help them get back to their homes via a video message. A video by Bidhan Shestha was released on May 30 where media personality Malvika Subba, actors Karm Read More...
RAUTAHAT: With as many as 307 cases of coronavirus infection, the district has been severely hit by the pandemic. On Tuesday alone, 74 positive cases -- including a pregnant woman -- of the respiratory infection have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), the highest today Read More...
POKHARA: A new mother was airlifted from Baglung and brought to Pokhara after she developed complications in her health post delivery. It has been learnt that the woman, who delivered her baby 10 days ago, had to be brought to Pokhara-based Western Regional Hospital as she fainted consequential t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, home to global K-pop sensation BTS, have announced global auditions to find talented musicians to support in striving for their dreams. The label announced the '2020 Big Hit Global Audition' on its social media accounts on June 2, reports The Korea Times. The Read More...