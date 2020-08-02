Sean Penn ties the knot with girlfriend Leila George

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American actor Sean Penn has tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George. The 59-year-old star has taken his romance with 28-year-old George to the next step, according to philanthropist Irena Medavoy who announced the special and exciting news.

According to ANI Irena, the wife of Black Swan producer Mike Medavoy, congratulated the couple on July 30 night, saying “We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. We are over the moon to (see you) find your soulmate, true partner. You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing Penn’s #marriage.”

Medavoy also posted an Instagram story of what appears to be the ring, an oval sapphire. The couple has been dating since 2016.

According to ANI, the couple were seen this week at Nobu in Malibu grabbing dinner with Penn’s son Hopper.

