Second line-up of K-pop acts revealed for KCON:TACT 2020: MAMAMOO, EVERGLOW, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel among others to wow fans worldwide 

KATHMANDU: The second lineup of K-pop stars for KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER was revealed on May 30, and by the looks of it, the online concert is going to a grand affair.

Power girl groups MAMAMOO and EVERGLOW will be setting the stage on fire, while boy groups Stray Kids, VICTON, ONEUS, VERIVERY, and CRAVITY will also be a part of the summer festival, reports Hellokpop.

Solo artistes who will be taking to the stage are Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, and Natty.

Fans will also get to enjoy online meet-and-greet sessions with Stray Kids, MAMAMOO, VICTON, ONEUS, VERIVERY, CRAVITY, and JO1.

Organised by CJ ENM, the first line-up of artistes revealed for KCON:TACT 2020 Summer were 10 of the hottest K-Pop acts — MONSTA X, The Boyz, PENTAGON, Golden Child, AB6IX, and TOO representing boy groups, with GFRIEND, IZ*ONE, LOONA, and NATURE bringing some girl power to the entertainment.

The concert will be live streamed this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

KCON:TACT 2020 Summer will be streamed live for 24 hours each day for the entire week of June 20 to 26.

The event will be broadcast on Mnet-Kpop’s official YouTube channel.

Link here: https://bit.ly/2TR8Xyo

