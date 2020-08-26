Selena Gomez commemorates collaboration with BLACKPINK with new ice-cream flavour

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American singer Selena Gomez, who collaborated with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK for their forthcoming singe Ice Cream, is commemorating her venture into K-pop with a new flavour of ice-cream — ‘Cookie & Cream Remix’.

According to Reuters, Serendipity Brands will release ‘Cookie & Cream Remix’ on August 28, coinciding with the drop of Ice Cream.

Made with “pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and swirling gobs of gooey fudge,” the ice cream will be available in supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the United States and online at SerendipityBrands.com.

“For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls BLACKPINK and celebrate our new song ‘Ice Cream’,” Reuters quoted Gomez as saying in a statement.

