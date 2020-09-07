Selena Gomez not appearing in Drake’s new song alongside ex Justin Bieber

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A source close to singer Selena Gomez has put to rest the rumours that she is making a cameo alongside her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in rapper Drake’s latest music video Popstar.

“Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video,” People magazine quoted the source as saying. The newly released Popstar sees the 26-year-old star, Bieber lip-syncing Gomez’s name in between the song.

The eight-minute and five-second long music video has the Yummy singer waking up after a house party and gives a shout-out to his ex while crooning for the rapper. “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl,” he lip syncs over Drake’s lyrics.

Towards the end of the music video, Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin also makes a cameo. Waking up next to her husband, the model listens to Bieber recounting his wild dream, writes ANI.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook