Shree Ganesh actor Jagesh Mukati no more

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian TV actor Jagesh Mukati, who was known for playing Lord Ganesha on Shree Ganesh passed away on June 10. He was 47. According to his close friend, actor Sanjay Goradia, Mukati was admitted to Criticare Hospital on June 5 after complaining of breathlessness, as per PTI.

“He was obese and that caused him a lot of health-related complications. He had an asthma attack too which further complicated the matter. When he was taken to the hospital due to breathlessness, his COVID test was done which turned out to be negative. But his oxygen level just kept dropping. He was put on ventilator too, but nothing helped,” PTI quoted Goradia as saying.

Along with 2000 TV series Shree Ganesh, Mukati had featured on popular shows like Amita Ka Amit, and feature films Hasee Toh Phasee and Mann. He also worked extensively in Gujarati theatre.

The actor is survived by his parents and a brother.

