Sia confuses Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter, apologises

KATHMANDU: Singer Sia has apologised after being slammed by netizens for confusing rapper Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter — she has said she made “a buffoon” out of herself.
The confusion began when a fan asked the Australian singer if she would ever collaborate with Minaj in a now deleted tweet that included a photo of the Young Money rapper.
Sia, who mistook Minaj for Cardi B then replied: “I love @iamcardib … And although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”
The fans of the rappers soon noticed the mix-up and started slamming the singer on Twitter, causing the hashtag #Siaisoverparty to trend.
A fan replied: “Girl move that hair out yo face AND LOOK!”.
Another fan tweeted, “SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO DELETE I’M NOT PLAYING.”
Then Sia wrote a series of since-deleted tweets which were screenshot and shared on Twitter.
“I don’t give a s**t about feuds,” one tweet of Sia read, indicating the feuds between Minaj and Cardi B.
“George Floyd was f**king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS.”
In follow-up tweet Sia wrote: “Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.”
All these tweets have since been deleted, according to ENews.
And the Chandelier singer has now has left the apology on her Twitter feed. “I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”
Neither rapper has addressed the situation on social media.
Here’s Sia’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2zuxQsH
