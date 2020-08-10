Simon Cowell shares safety advice post surgery after electric bike accident

KATHMANDU: American TV personality Simon Cowell, who underwent surgery to repair his broken back following an electric bike accident, has shared advice on safely using an electric bicycle.
Taking to his Twitter, the 60-year-old star wrote, “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”
The record executive added, “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone, Simon.”
According to ANI, a spokesperson for Cowell said in a statement, “He broke his back in a few places.
They operated overnight, the surgery went well, and he is in the hospital recovering.” The surgery lasted five hours, and the music mogul had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back, according to ANI.
Cowell will now skip the first two live America Got Talent on August 11 and August 12, of which he is one of the judges.
Simon Cowell’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3kFkHzY
