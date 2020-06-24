Singer Fergie left The Black Eyed Peas to become a great mum

KATHMANDU: American musical group The Black Eyed Peas has revealed that singer-songwriter Fergie stepped away from the group in 2017, after working together for over 10 years, out of a desire to devote herself to being a great mother.
In a new interview with Billboard magazine, Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo stated the reason for Fergie’s departure from the group, as per ANI.
Will.i.am was quoted as explaining, “We love her, and she’s focussing on being a mum. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her… It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”
Apl.de.ap added, “But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by (her) wanting to be a great mum, and she wants to focus on that.”
The group also shared that her departure was ultimately for the best as it allowed them to introduce singer J Rey Soul to the world. ANI quoted Taboo as saying, “I feel we’re giving birth to a new artiste, J Rey Soul. I really want to give her the ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said, Fergi, she’s doing the mum thing, but we have an amazing artist we’re developing.”
After her departure, Fergie has released her solo album Double Dutchess, which Will.i.am helped produce, and launched her record label Dutchess Music.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Novak Djokovic, the men's world No 1 tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Tuesday. Djokovic took to Instagram to share the news regarding him testing positive for the respiratory disease. The tennis sensation along with his wife have been diagnosed with C Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital has discontinued RT-PCR testing of Covid-19 since Sunday. It has been learnt that the testing has been halted at the hospital lab since the last three days owing to the insufficiency of PCR kits. Chief of the laboratory at the Hospital, Dr Nira Pathak c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Joel Schumacher, costume designer-turned director known for helming Batman films and St Elmo's Fire passed away on June 22 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80. According to IANS, Schumacher started off as a costume designer for 1970s films such as Woody Allen director Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven more players of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, in addition to three players who had earlier been diagnosed with the disease. According a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players who tested positive are Fa Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment are supporting music industry crews by making a donatio — the band and the company have joined hands to donate $ 1 million to a charity initiative aimed at supporting personnel of live entertainment sector who are impacted by the coronavi Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Michael Keaton, known for playing the Caped Crusader in the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies, may return to reprise the character for Warner Bros' DC movie The Flash as talks are going on to make it possible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller migh Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Britney Spears has new way of dating amid coronavirus pandemic — in a beach date with her boyfriend she is seen pairing her bikini with a face mask. The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend Sam Asghari seem to have taken the need safety measures fo Read More...