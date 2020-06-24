Singer Fergie left The Black Eyed Peas to become a great mum

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American musical group The Black Eyed Peas has revealed that singer-songwriter Fergie stepped away from the group in 2017, after working together for over 10 years, out of a desire to devote herself to being a great mother.

In a new interview with Billboard magazine, Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo stated the reason for Fergie’s departure from the group, as per ANI.

Will.i.am was quoted as explaining, “We love her, and she’s focussing on being a mum. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her… It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

Apl.de.ap added, “But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by (her) wanting to be a great mum, and she wants to focus on that.”

The group also shared that her departure was ultimately for the best as it allowed them to introduce singer J Rey Soul to the world. ANI quoted Taboo as saying, “I feel we’re giving birth to a new artiste, J Rey Soul. I really want to give her the ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said, Fergi, she’s doing the mum thing, but we have an amazing artist we’re developing.”

After her departure, Fergie has released her solo album Double Dutchess, which Will.i.am helped produce, and launched her record label Dutchess Music.

