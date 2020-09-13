Singer Udit Narayan thanks son Aditya for launching him in digital age

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, who recently released his new song Tere Bagair on YouTube has thanked his son, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, for initiating him into the digital age of music.

“All it took was for me to convey my desire to be an independent artiste in this digital age to my son Aditya. Before I knew it, he had set up everything. The record label, social media, single and music video. I just had to come to his home studio setup and record ‘Tere bagair’,” IANS quoted Udit as saying.

He also linked it to the nepotism debate. “I can proudly say that in the day and age where people talk of nepotism, my son has launched me in the digital age and, believe me when I say this, he has done all of this with his hard-earned money. I love you and I am proud of you beta,” he added.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and written by Prashant Ingole, the video of the song features Aditya.

Listen to Udit Narayan’s new song here: http://y2u.be/f58bDQ35Qjo

