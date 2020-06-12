SKorea’s cultural body invites BTS’s V to be narrator for their audiobook on national animals

Himalayan News Service

KATHAMANDU: BTS’s V has been invited by Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration to be a narrator for their audiobook for the blind.

Allkop reports that the organisation had tweeted: “Taehyung-nim, it will be good if you can be with us.”

The invitation is for a Braille audiobook on national monumental animals for blind people that the Cultural Heritage Administration is making.

They invited V whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung to be a voice contributor to narrate the storytelling.

This invitation follows a recent YouTube live in which V had mentioned he had been practising voice acting in recent days.

The portal goes on to note that V’s impact as a ‘Cultural Icon’ and ‘Ideal Role Model’ with globally recognised positive influence was acknowledged by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism following his viral #StayHomeChallenge.

Additionally a new variety show Houses on Wheels has also expressed a wish to invite V and actor Park Bo-gum on the show.

