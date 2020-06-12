SKorea’s cultural body invites BTS’s V to be narrator for their audiobook on national animals

KATHAMANDU: BTS’s V has been invited by Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration to be a narrator for their audiobook for the blind.
Allkop reports that the organisation had tweeted: “Taehyung-nim, it will be good if you can be with us.”
The invitation is for a Braille audiobook on national monumental animals for blind people that the Cultural Heritage Administration is making.
They invited V whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung to be a voice contributor to narrate the storytelling.
This invitation follows a recent YouTube live in which V had mentioned he had been practising voice acting in recent days.
The portal goes on to note that V’s impact as a ‘Cultural Icon’ and ‘Ideal Role Model’ with globally recognised positive influence was acknowledged by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism following his viral #StayHomeChallenge.
Additionally a new variety show Houses on Wheels has also expressed a wish to invite V and actor Park Bo-gum on the show.
LONDON: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said it has begun human testing of its experimental antibody cocktail as a treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The trial has an "adaptive" design and could quickly move from dozens of patients to eventually include Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 115,937 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 178,143 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a warning today stating that the authorities will take stern action against those violating the lockdown-rules in the wake of widespread protests across various parts of the country, calling out government's poor response to the Covid-19 crisis. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop superstars BTS are making sure that their fans have the best for their 2020FESTA. On June 11, the boy band dropped an animated music video for We are Bulletproof: the Eternal. The track is from their mini-album Map of the Soul: 7 released in February. The song sums up the seve Read More...
OAKLAND: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status. The new policy, which will take effect by the en Read More...
LONDON: The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than $1.90 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion, researchers said in a report on Friday. The report - published by UNU- Read More...
Rautahat, June 11 As the number of COVID-19 cases goes up in the district, challenges in controlling the disease have also increased in Rautahat. Every day, scores of people return home from India. On top of the challenge emerging from the huge influx of migrant workers, the quarantine facilit Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 11 The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to the government asking it to give taxpayers 30 days after the lockdown ends to pay their taxes. The apex court stayed the government’s recent notice that asked taxpayers to pay their taxes by June 21. The stay order was pa Read More...