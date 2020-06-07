Snoop Dogg can’t stand to see Donald Trump in office, plans to vote for first time ever

KATHMANDU: American rapper has never voted in his life, but this year he plans to vote for the first time ever as he cannot stand to see US President Donald Trump in office.
Speaking on Real 92.3 radio show, Big Boy’s Neighborhood (https://youtu.be/pv_bKjhk7k4), Snoop Dogg revealed that he will be heading to the US polls for the first time ever this November.
In the June 4 interview, Snoop Dogg said he was under the impression that he wasn’t allowed to vote after being convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007, reports people.com.
“For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote,” people.com quoted him as saying.
But now he wants to get out and vote. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said.
The musician also shared that if he was going to encourage others to go out and vote, he would need to do the same, as per people.com that further quoted him as saying: “We got to make a difference, I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already.”
