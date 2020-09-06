SSR case: Indian actress Rhea Chokraborty’s father denounces son Showik’s arrest

KATHMANDU: A day after Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was arrested, their father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement denouncing the arrest.
“Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” IANS quotes Indrajit, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the Army, as saying in the statement.
Showik was arrested on September 4 as part of the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death along with the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda. They are in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9, as per IANS.
Rhea reports to NCB Mumbai office
Meanwhile Rhea reported to the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai in connection with the probe into the drugs angle regarding the death of Rajput on September 6.
According to IANS, a team of NCB had come to pick her up from her home, but the 28-year-old beleaguered actress reportedly declined the lift and decided to go separately for her interrogation.
On September 6, the actress’ lawyer Satish Maneshinde also issued a statement. It reads: “Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB.”
